GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officers are searching for Jose Rivera, who has been missing since August 31, 2020, according to the Greenville Police Department.
Officers said that Rivers had recently moved to Greenville from Asheville. Someone last saw Rivera on Pendleton Street, according to officers.
He has long brown curly hair and was wearing a blue collared shirt when he went missing, according to officers. Officers describe Rivera as 5-foot-7 and around 150 lbs.
Anyone with information concerning Rivers is asked to call Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME.
