GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officers need your help finding a missing teenager, according to the Greenville Police Department.
Demetrius “Bamm” Morgan, 17, was last seen Thursday, Sept. 9 in the Villa Road area near the Lakeside Place Apartments, according to the department.
However, he may be in the Nicholtown area, according to police.
Officers describe Morgan as being 6-foot-6, 250 lbs. He was last seen wearing green and black sneakers.
If you’ve seen Morgan, or know where he is, you’re asked to call 864-271-5333.
