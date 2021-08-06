ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Detectives need your help finding a missing teenager, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Adrienne Ducharne, 17, was last seen July 14 on her way to work at the Ingles at 1141 Tunnel Rd., according to the department.
Ducharne is described by detectives as being a white girl who’s 5-foot-3 and around 150 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.
She may also be in the downtown area, according to officers.
If you’ve seen Ducharne or know where she is, you can submit a text tip to 847411 or calling 828-252-1110.
