GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officers need your help finding a missing runaway, according to the Greenville Police Department.
Jada Cobb, 14, has been reported missing from Caledon Ct. off Pelham Road, according to the department.
Cobb was last seen wearing a yellow hat, a white tank top, a jean jacket, grey sweatpants and pink crocs.
Cobb is around 5-foot-6 and 120 lbs.
If you’ve seen Cobb or know where she is, you’re asked to call the department at 864-271-5333.
