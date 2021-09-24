GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officers need your help finding a missing woman, according to the Greenville Police Department.
Thomasina Harris, 37, hasn’t been heard from in several months, according to her family and the department.
The last place she was known to be at was in the Academy Street/Easley Bridge Road area.
Harris is described by police as being 5-foot-5, 175 lbs. and has brownish-blonde hair.
If you’ve seen her or know where she is, you’re asked to call the department at 864-271-5333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.