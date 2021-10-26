ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officers need your help finding a runaway teenager, according to the Anderson Police Department.
Madison Grace Brooks, 17, was last seen in the area of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, according to the department.
Brooks now has brown hair with some dark pink showing through in places. She also has a nose piercing and three ear piercings.
She was last seen wearing black leggings with triangles on them in yellow, red and white.
She also had a black hoodie and a t-shirt that is black with blue and white writing.
Brooks also has family and friends in Clayton, GA and in Seneca, SC, according to police.
If you’ve seen Brooks or know where she may be, you’re asked to call the Det. Kreig Marzolf at 864-231-2249 or at kmarzolf@cityofandersonsc.com.
