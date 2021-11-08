ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officers need your help finding a runaway teenager, according to the Anderson Police Department.
Shaniyah McBride was last seen Friday, Nov. 5 around 7:30 a.m. on Maxie Drive, according to the Office.
Police describe McBride as being 5-foot-1 and 115 lbs.
If you’ve seen McBride, or know where she is, you’re asked to call Det. Krieg Marzolf at 864-231-2249 or email him at kmarzolf@cityofandersonsc.com.
