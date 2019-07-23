ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson Police Department has asked for help finding a 14-year-old girl who ran away from home in late June.
Police said they are searching for Alexandria Kerigan “Keri” Annese, who was last seen on June 25 around 11:30 p.m.
Police said Keri may be staying somewhere along Salem Street or West Park Drive in Anderson. She took most of her clothes and very little money when she left, so police believe Keri had help leaving home.
Keri is 5’4” and weighs 130 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call 864-213-2249.
