ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department on Thursday asked for help tracking down a missing woman.
Police said they are searching for Gina Ann Waltonowski. She is 26, 5’3” tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a rose on her neck and another of three hearts on her hand.
Police said Waltonowski is known to use drugs and may need assistance.
Her last known address was on N. Ann Street in Asheville. It is not known how long she has been missing
Anyone with information on Wlatonowski’s location is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
