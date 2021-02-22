ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department has asked people to be on the lookout for Dominique Lamar Fore, a wanted stabbing suspect who officers said they consider to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Fore is asked to call 911 immediately.
Fore is 30 years old,, 5'10 tall, and approximately 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald. Fore has several tattoos including a full head tattoo, a spider web on right cheek, "B" on his neck, and "KC" between his eyes.
Fore has an open warrant for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury after a Feb. 21 stabbing at the Holiday Inn on Smokey Park Highway. The victim was stabbed once in the upper arm and was at Mission Hospital in critical, but stable condition as of Monday, police said.
Police said tips can also be submitted by calling the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
(1) comment
Pillar of society?
