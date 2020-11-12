Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are asking for the public's help locating a suspect they say assaulted a victim by striking them in the face multiple times with a rifle, then threatening to shoot them.
According to police, on November 11 at 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a reported disturbance on Miller Road East in east Asheville.
Officers say after receiving no answer at the home, they located a victim a short distance away suffering from severe injuries.
Police say the victim reported he lived in the home where officers initially responded, and that he had been attacked there.
Police say an investigation revealed the suspect had been hit several times in the face and head with a rifle and that the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Jeremy Scott Carpenter, threatened to shoot him.
Carpenter is described as standing six feet tall, and weighing approximately 170 pounds. He has a shaved head, and blue eyes. Carpenter was last known to reside in east Asheville.
Carpenter has been charged with false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault by pointing a gun.
Police say Carpenter should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with his whereabouts should contact police at 828-252-1110. If seen, police urge the public to call 911 immediately.
