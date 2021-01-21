Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are searching for a suspect they believe is responsible for two attempted kidnappings.
According to police, the first incident happened on Wednesday, January 20, around 11 a.m. on Ralph Street. Officers say the victim in that crime was forced into an SUV where the suspect then pulled out a large knife and attempted to assault her. Police say she was luckily able to escape without any injuries.
The second incident occurred about 15 minutes later on Emma Road near the French Broad River. Police say in that incident a victim was forced into an SUV and was physically assaulted before she was able to escape.
Now police are searching for a suspect the believe committed both crimes. The suspect is described by victims as a white male in his 40s or 50s with a gray, thin beard, dark brown/graying hair, standing approximately 5'8" tall with barbed wire tattoos on both wrists.
Police say at the time the suspect was wearing dark blue work-type pants, a flannel jacket and black baseball cap.
Both victims described the SUV as being possibly gold or gray in color.
Police in Asheville say this suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information concerning his identity or that has knowledge that could assist in his apprehension is asked to call 828-252-1110.
