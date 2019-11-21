SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Seneca police say they have charged a an with attempted murder after a person was stabbed and had to be flown to the hospital on Nov. 15.
The stabbing happened on Laing Court.
Police said the victim was stabbed in the right eye and the upper back.
The victim was Greenville Health System hospital for treatment. As of Thursday, police said that victim was out of the hospital.
Police identified the suspect in the stabbing as Jamel Deshawn Brown.
Brown was arrested on Thursday in Central with help from Pickens County deputies, police said.
