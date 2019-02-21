SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg police are investigating after someone reportedly broke into a church and stole a candle.
The break-in occurred Monday at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church on East Main Street.
Police said the thieves broke out a panel on the front door to enter the church.
Church workers discovered an oil candle missing afterwards.
The suspect is unknown.
