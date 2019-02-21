St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church

The break-in occurred Monday at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church on East Main Street. (FOX Carolina/ Feb. 21, 2019)

 Dal Kalsi

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg police are investigating after someone reportedly broke into a church and stole a candle.

The break-in occurred Monday at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church on East Main Street.

Police said the thieves broke out a panel on the front door to enter the church.

Church workers discovered an oil candle missing afterwards.

The suspect is unknown.

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.