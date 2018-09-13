Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a missing woman.
Police said 34-year-old Shafeque Geniece Berry was last seen at 3434 Laurens Road on Monday, at approximately 1 a.m.
Berry is 5’5", 118 pounds and was wearing pajamas and a tank top.
Anyone with information is asked to please call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME, or Dispatch at 864-271-5333.
