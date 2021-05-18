Harold Harrison (Viewer submitted photo / May 18, 2021)
Harold Harrison (Viewer submitted photo / May 18, 2021)
Harold Harrison (Viewer submitted photo / May 18, 2021)
Harold Harrison (Viewer submitted photo / May 18, 2021)
Harold Harrison (Viewer submitted photo / May 18, 2021)
FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Fountain Inn Police Department is seeking information on a hit-and-run from May 15.
According to the police department, between the hours of 11 p.m. and 12 a.m., a pedestrian was hit by a truck on McCarter Road near North Nelson Drive. The truck left the scene.
The family has confirmed that the pedestrian's name is Harold Harrison, 20.
Police say he sustained severe, life-threatening injuries.
Fountain Inn PD say the suspect is believed to be driving an unknown colored 2017 or 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. The vehicle should have front end damage to the grill, hood, and hood scoop.
Harold's brother, Michael Harrison, believes there's more to the story. He remembers the moment he got the phone call about his brother.
"Mama called us. And she said, 'Hey, Harold's been put in the hospital,' because the police, on his I.D., had her address. So, she went up there. Come to find out, he's very bad-bruised in the face, got very bad brain damage."
Michael says authorities told him his brother was found by someone on the side of the road.
The extent of Harold's injuries leads Michael to believe his brother was beaten as well. He says prior to being hit, his brother had a disagreement with someone.
"He was hanging out with some friends and his 'ole lady. And he had a big fallout with somebody, and he left walking," Michael said.
Michael says he agreed to go get his brother.
"He called us wanting to know if we could come pick him up. So, we was telling him, 'Hey, just tell us where you're at," said Michael.
Then, he says he had no more contact with him.
"He told us that he was near 385 somewhere, but he didn't know. And he said he'd call us back. Well, that was the last thing we heard," Michael said.
Michael says he worries for his brother. The last update he received from the hospital was that Harold was moving his fingers, but he's still in bad shape. Michael is eager to learn who did this to his brother and why. He prays for his brother's recovery, because Harold has a son to live for. Michael says his brother was on the right path.
Det. Paris James says they have some leads, but they aren't ready to release any other details on the investigation at this time.
Anyone with information on the identity of those responsible is asked to submit your anonymous tip by calling the Fountain Inn Police Department at 864-862-4461 or Detective Paris at 864-505-2486, or Crime Stoppers at 23-Crime (232-7463).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.