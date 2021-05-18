FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Fountain Inn Police Department is seeking information on a hit-and-run from May 15.
According to the police department, between the hours of 11 p.m. and 12 a.m., a pedestrian was hit by a truck on McCarter Road near North Nelson. The truck left the scene.
Police say the pedestrian sustained severe, life threatening injuries.
Fountain Inn PD say the suspect is believed to be driving an unknown colored 2017 or 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. The vehicle should have front end damage to the grill, hood, and hood scoop.
Anyone with information on the identity of those responsible is asked to submit your anonymous tip by calling the Fountain Inn Police Department at 864-862-4461 or Detective Paris at 864-505-2486, or Crime Stoppers at 23-Crime (232-7463).
MORE NEWS: Man wanted for armed robbery at Domino's Pizza in Asheville, police say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.