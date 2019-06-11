SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg Police Department said they were called to the Publix on E. Main Street Monday afternoon in response to a sexual assault.
Upon arrival, officers said they met with the store's manager who told them a customer had been making inappropriate comments towards a female employee.
According to the manager, the victim approached him and said an older man with grey hair, a goatee and glasses was rubbing her arm and speaking to her inappropriately.
Officers say the manager approached the man, at which point the man said he was just talking to the employee. He later admitted to telling the employee she was "like brown sugar."
The store manager asked the man not to touch any other associates or make them feel uncomfortable. He was escorted out of the building and asked not to come back.
Officers say the manager observed the man getting into a dark in color Toyota sedan.
