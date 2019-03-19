Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Saturday officers with the Greenville Police Department responded to a medical facility in reference to a strong armed robbery that had already occurred.
Police say the victim was at apartments located on Shemwood Lane in Greenville when he was attacked by multiple subjects.
According to police, as the victim was leaving the apartment complex, he was struck several times and had his cell phone and money stolen. The victim suffered multiple fractures and lacerations to his face according to police.
Police say they have signed warrants for 32-year-old Nathan Orlando Cureton for strong armed robbery and assault by a mob third degree. Cureton is described as 6'1", 175 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to call Greenville Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
