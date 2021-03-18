LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Laurens Police Chief said officers were traying to track down a suspect who ran off on foot after crashing into a utility pole.
Chief Chrissie Cofield said officers were attempting to stop a vehicle on E. Main Street when the vehicle hit the pole. That's when she said Kenneth Redkey, 40, ran off.
Cofield said Redkey is now bald, so he will look much different than in his last booking photo (attached).
If you see Redkey, you are asked to call Laurens police at (864) 984-3532.
