GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Greenville Police Department are asking for help finding two men they say robbed a gas station Sunday night.
Police say just before 8:30 p.m. they responded to an armed robbery at the Citgo gas station in the 1300 block of South Pleasantburg Drive near Mauldin Road.
According to police, a clerk stated two young men entered the store, presented a firearm, and robbed the business before fleeing on foot.
Police say a K-9 unit was used to track the suspects, but at this time no arrests have been made.
