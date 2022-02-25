CLEMSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Clemson police are searching for a missing man.
Police say 21-year-old Andruw Earnhardt was last seen in the Clemson train station area on Tiger Blvd. on Tuesday.
If anyone has information regarding his location, contact the police at 864-624-2000.
