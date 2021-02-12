ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department has asked people to be on the lookout for a missing 37-year-old woman who was last seen at a hospice facility
Police said Cassady Joe Burdette was last seen Thursday at Hospice of Upstate Rainey Hospice House.
Burdette is 5'11" tall, weighs 185 pounds, and has blonde hair and green eyes.
She was last seen wearing gray scrubs, a gray fleece jacket with Hospice of Upstate embroidered on it, and leopard print Crocs.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Cpl. Kristin Brady.
Anderson police can be reached at (864) 231-2272.
