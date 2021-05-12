GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville police are asking for information on the whereabouts of a missing 22-year-old woman last seen in April, according to a post on GDP's officials Facebook page.
Police Say that Tess Smith of Starr was last heard from on April 27.
Smith is described by deputies as measuring around five feet, five inches tall and weighing around 102 pounds.
GPD says that Smith could be o her way to Georgia.
Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.
