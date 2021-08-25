ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officers say they are trying to identify a suspect accused of robbing a Shell Station along N. Main St., according to the Anderson Police Department.
Police released pictures of the suspect on Wednesday, where they can be seen wearing a navy blue colored sweatshirt, black pants and white sneakers.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or Detective Sgt. DeBlaey at 864-221-8558.
