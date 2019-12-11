GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department has asked for help finding a suspect accused of breaking into several cars at Gaffney High School.
Police said the suspect is Jesse Vernon Gray.
The break-ins happened on Dec. 5.
Police said Gray was last seen driving a stolen U-haul Springer van with Arizona tag number AJ61599.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Brian Blanton at 864-206-3334.
