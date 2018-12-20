SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Police said they are searching for a suspect after a person was shot in the back near JC Bull Apartments Thursday.
Police said they were called to the apartment complex on Marion Avenue just after noon.
When they arrived, neither the suspect or the victim were on scene.
Witnesses told police that a white vehicle which may have been involved had left the scene and another person was seen running away.
Officers learned minutes later that the victim was at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the back.
“The victim was unable to provide any valuable information about the suspect,” Major Art Littlejohn said.
Littlejohn said the victim is expected to be released from the hospital later Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Spartanburg Police Department.
