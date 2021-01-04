Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police are searching for a suspect they say is involved in a domestic assault that occured at a west Asheville business.
Police say they responded to the assault on Patton Avenue on New Year's Day. Officers say luckily the victim of the assault only suffered a minor injury.
Investigators say the suspect, 47-year-old Scott Matthew Ellison, has been charged with felonious restraint.
Police are searching for Ellison who is described as 5'9" tall weighing approximately 200 pounds and having a tattoo in the center of his neck of a heart.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Ellison, they are asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
