Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - This morning parents in Spartanburg County School District Six received an alert that Jesse Bobo school had been placed on lock out.
According to a district spokesperson, the lock-out was happening while police were searching for a suspect in the area.
Extra officers were on scene at the school assisting children into the school while the lock-out was underway.
The school said summer school classes and reading classes were continuing as normal and parents could still bring their children to the school.
During the lock-out, no one was allowed to enter or leave the building until law enforcement advised the lockout could be lifted.
Shortly before 9 a.m. the school reached out to FOX Carolina and said that the lock-out had been lifted by police.
