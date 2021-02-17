Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Greer are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday night at the Spinx on Brushy Creek Road.
According to officers, a suspect entered the store around 11:55 p.m. and pointed a handgun at the clerk during the robbery, then fled on foot. Police attempted to track the suspect with a K9 unit but didn't have any success.
During the robbery, we're told the suspect was wearing white tennis shoes, dark colored jeans with a black winter jacket, pink face mask and red mechanical gloves.
If you have information relating to the incident or the suspect's identity, Greer Police are asking that you reach out to them at 864-848-2151.
More news: Winter storm watch issued, snow and freezing rain possible
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.