Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say robbed someone at knife-point on Tuesday.
According to police, around 11:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of an armed robbery on Biltmore Avenue near the intersection of Aston Street near downtown.
Police say the victim reported a male suspect with a black beard, wearing a dark blue windbreaker and blue jeans, who fled towards Coxe Avenue on Aston Street.
The victim says the suspect stole his backpack that contained photography equipment and other electronic items. Police say the victim began to chase the suspect who then produced a knife, pointing it at the victim.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.
More news: The Salvation Army launches red kettle campaign early this year to "Rescue Christmas" and meet increasing need
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.