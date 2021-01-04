Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are searching for a suspect they say is potentially involved in a break-in at a home on Klondyke Avenue.
Officers tell us the call for the break-in happened on December 31.
We're told during the course of the investigation officers identified, Jacob Keith Hall, a being potentially involved in the incident.
Police are now asking for the public's help locating Hall who they say has three outstanding warrants for his arrest unrelated to the December 31 incident.
Those warrants include assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female and larceny.
Hall is described as standing 6'2" tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds and having tattoos on his left hand of "Hall" and his right hand "Samuel".
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 828-252-1110.
