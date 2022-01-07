Police Line Do Not Cross

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville police say they arrested one suspect and are currently searching for a second that ran away after crashing a car on Friday off of Rutherford Rd. 

One suspect is already in custody but police are using a K-9 track to try to find the other. Police say both of the suspects were in possession of guns at the time of the wreck. 

Greenville County dispatch says that authorities are also searching for the suspect near Furman Hall Road. 

Stay tuned as we work to learn more details. 

