ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Police in Asheville say that they are asking the public's help to find a suspect accused of shooting a homeless woman in the face with an automatic airsoft gun.
According to a release, officers recovered 50 pellet rounds along Patton Avenue near where the incident happened.
The police department says that the suspect was seen riding in a dark two-door sedan at the time of the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Asheville police at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.
MORE NEWS: Pickens Co. man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor, state AG says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.