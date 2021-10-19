Police Line Do Not Cross

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

 carlballou

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Police in Asheville say that they are asking the public's help to find a suspect accused of shooting a homeless woman in the face with an automatic airsoft gun. 

According to a release, officers recovered 50 pellet rounds along Patton Avenue near where the incident happened. 

The police department says that the suspect was seen riding in a dark two-door sedan at the time of the shooting. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Asheville police at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411. 

MORE NEWS: Pickens Co. man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor, state AG says

 

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.