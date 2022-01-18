ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police need help identifying a shooter at a "Sweet 16" birthday party that sent one teen to the hospital.
Police were called to Livingston Street just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 15. Upon arrival, police found a medium-sized crowd and a teen inside the building with a gunshot wound.
We're told the teen was taken to Mission Hospital for treatment and was listed in serious but stable condition.
Officers got statements from those at the birthday party and it appears an altercation broke out between groups of kids from two Asheville neighborhoods just before the shooting.
Anyone with information on the identity of the shooter is asked to call the police department at 828-252-1110.
