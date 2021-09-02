GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A manhunt is underway for a suspect in Greenville, according to the Greenville Police Department.
The department confirmed they are looking for someone who snatched a purse around 11 a.m. on Halton Road.
Our crews on scene said police have a perimeter set up near the Spinx on Haywood Road.
There are no other details at the moment.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Relentless Church accepting donations to help Hurricane Ida survivors in Louisiana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.