Seneca, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Seneca are searching for two suspects they say robbed a convenience store early Wednesday morning.
We're told it happened around 1:15 a.m. at the Save More/Marathon gas station located at 671 Bypass 123 in Seneca.
Pictures provided by the Seneca Police Department show the suspects entering the gas station armed with a rifle and stealing cash from the register.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Investigator Mike Teramano at 864-973-3228 or email him here.
