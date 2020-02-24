GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greer police said they are searching for two suspects who entered a home, robbed three people at gunpoint, and then stole two cars.
It happened on Feb. 17 around 1:30 a.m.
Police said the first suspect entered through an unlocked door about five minutes after a friend of one of the victims left the house.
A man with a revolver entered the door and held a gun to a woman’s head on the couch. At this point, a second man entered the house.
The second man went directly into the bedroom to the left of the front door. Police said that man was also armed with a gun and pointed at the two victims in the bedroom and threatened to jab the male victim with needles that were contaminated with HIV.
The man was able to get the male suspect’s wallet, then ordered them to handover all money, jewelry, and phones in the house. The suspect also demanded access to a safe in the bedroom.
The suspects also took keys to two vehicles, a burgundy Nissan Titan pickup and a red Ford Mustang.
The male suspect told police he fired gunshots at the Titan as the suspects were fleeing.
The stolen vehicles belonged to a fourth victim, police said.
Greer police posted about the home invasion on Facebook.
