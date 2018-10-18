Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday night Union Police Officers responded to the Lil Cricket convenience store located on Lakeside Drive in reference to a call about an armed robbery.
Police said the cashier told them that two masked me entered the store, came behind the counter and forced her at gunpoint to open the register.
According the police, the thieves only got away with about $15 and change from the register, some cigarettes and several scratch off lottery tickets.
Security footage showed the suspects exiting the store and running towards Lakeview Garden Apartments, located close to the store.
Police say one of the suspects was wearing a black hoodie and dark colored pants, the other was wearing a large Carolina Panthers coat, with a large Panthers mascot logo on the back.
Deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office attempted to track the duo with their K-9 unit, but had no success.
Police are still investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.