HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Hendersonville police said a man died after being hit by a vehicle Sunday night on at the intersection of Four Seasons Blvd. and Linda Vista Drive.
Police said around 11 p.m. they found the man deceased near the entrance to CVS.
They believe he was hit around 10:45 p.m.
Detectives do not have a vehicle description but believe the vehicle sustained front end damage.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Rob Cantwell with the Hendersonville Police Department at (828) 697-3043.
