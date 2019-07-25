ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department have asked for help locating Miranda Mae Whidden, who was last seen in the downtown Asheville area Friday, July 19 around 6 p.m..
Whidden is 31. She is 5’6” tall, weighs 112 pounds, has hazel eyes and brown hair.
Police ask anyone with information to call Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
