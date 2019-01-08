WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Police in Waynesville, NC have asked for help tracking down a woman who has been missing for more than a month.
Police said Tuesday they are searching for Carey Louise Rudd, who was last seen on Dec. 3, 2018 at the Walmart in Waynesville.
Rudd reportedly left Walmart on her lunch break and has not been seen since.
Rudd is 5’1” tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She may be driving a red 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer with front-end damage and a South Carolina license plate.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Paige Shell at 828-456-5363 or e-mail pshell@waynesvillenc.gov.
