SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police said officers are actively searching for two missing women Thursday afternoon.
Police said they are looking for Martha Anne Huber, 82, and Kristie Marie Todaro, 34.
The women were last seen in a dark blue Kia Sedona van at Doctor’s Care on Blackstock Road around 1:30 p.m. The van has rear left bumper damage and hail damage to the hood. The license plate number is NNJ756.
Police said Huber is likely driving.
Officers said the women frequently visit fast food restaurants on the west side and also enjoy visiting dollar stores.
Huber is 5’4” tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing black pants, acream color top and black shoes. Police said they received reports that Huber suffers from dementia.
Todaro is 5’5” tall, 130 pounds, and has non-verbal autism.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Spartanburg Police Department.
