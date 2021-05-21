SOUTHERN PINES, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Southern Pines Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating an armed and dangerous man wanted shooting a victim.
According to the police department, at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to West Iowa Avenue where they found a male suffering from gunshot wounds that appeared to be life threatening. The victim was airlifted to a regional trauma center for further treatment, and is currently in stable condition.
Police say they are looking for 22-year-old Nelson Aaron Ismail. He is 5'9" and weighs 155 pounds.
Southern Pines PD says Ismail is a documented gang member who is known to illegally possess a firearm and should be considered armed and dangerous. Investigators with the Southern Pines Police Department have obtained an arrest warrant on Ismail for Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. Additional Felony charges will follow.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Southern Pines Police Department at 910-692-7031, or by calling the Southern Pines Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 910-693-4110. All information is welcome and can be left anonymously.
