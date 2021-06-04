ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville police said they are seeking the public's help identifying two men after a gun fight the morning of May 29 that left two injured and one man dead at a bar in West Asheville.
According to police, the victim was identified as 31-year-old Keith Larnel Blair of Asheville. One of the victims that was shot is in critical condition, APD says.
Asheville police say that over 30 shell casings have been found and seven vehicles were discovered with bullet holes as a result of the incident that happened along Haywood Rd.
Anyone with information on the incident can text TIP2APD at 847411 or call Asheville police at 828-252-1110.
