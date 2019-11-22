Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects they say robbed a gas station Thursday night.
According to police, the two men entered the Exxon gas station on Charlotte Street around 9:30 p.m.
Police say the suspects displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, then fled on foot north on Charlotte Street before exiting the area in a grey or blue sedan parked at the Jewish Community Center.
Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects are asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
More news: Henderson Police Department to use new, less lethal use of force device
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.