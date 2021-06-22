ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, police with the Asheville Police Department said they are trying to locate a murder suspect from an overnight homicide.
According to the police department, at approximately 9:43 p.m. on Monday, officers received a report of a gunshot victim who had been shot outside of a home on Granada Street. Upon arrival, officers located a man in critical condition. He was transported to the hospital where he later passed away.
Police said Amya Alexis Collington, the suspect, is described as 5'11" and weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be driving a 2012 green Jeep Patriot with North Carolina license plate JBC-7954.
Asheville PD said Collington has been charged with first-degree murder. and is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call 828-252-1110.
