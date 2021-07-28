ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after a woman was hospitalized after being shot twice Tuesday night.
Officers responded to a shooting along Shiloh Road around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the department. 25 shell casings were found at the scene and said to be from four different caliber guns.
Police said an 18-year-old woman with two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds was taken to Mission Hospital.
The Asheville Police Department is looking for information on this shooting incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 828-252-1110.
