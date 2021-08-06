ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department are looking for information after a car was shot at in the middle of the day Thursday.
At 3:08 p.m., a silver or gray van drove into a parking lot at 29 Tunnel Road and shot at another car, according to police. The car was the only thing damaged and five .45 caliber shell casings were found in the parking lot. Thankfully no one was reported hurt.
The department described the driver as a male with neck tattoos.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.
