ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Detectives with the Asheville Police Department are seeking information on a stabbing that left one man seriously injured.
According to police, the stabbing occurred just before midnight on May 21 in the area of Atkinson Street. The man is expected to make a full recovery.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.
